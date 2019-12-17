Amitabh Bachchan Advised Me to Not Enter Politics, Says Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth, who has been charming audiences with his affability, humble demeanour, and stylish looks for more than 40 years, has a way of holding a room-- no airs, no ego. No wonder he's admired by millions of people around the world.

But the veteran actor says he admires the one and only, Amitabh Bachchan. At the trailer launch of his next film, Darbar, Rajinikanth said Bachchan has been his huge inspiration and recalled the three advices the latter offered him when he entered his 60s.

Rajinikanth revealed that Bachchan had asked him to not enter politics but he could not follow the advice due to certain circumstances. The 69-year-old actor announced his political plunge in December 2017 but yet to form his political party.

"I am inspired by Mr Amitabh Bachchan, on and off screen. He told me three things that he practises. First thing, he told me was to exercise regularly. The second thing he told me was to be busy. Just be busy and do whatever you want to do. Don't be bothered by what people say.

"The third thing was, 'don't enter politics'. The first two, I follow but the third advice I couldn't follow due to circumstances," the actor told reporters.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar also stars Suniel Shetty, Nayanthara and Prateik Babbar. It is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

