After ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu on Sunday became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships, members of the Indian film fraternity, including Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher, Taapsee Pannu and Karan Johar, took to social media to congratulate the ace shuttler.

Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games 21-7, 21-7 to lift the women's singles title in Basel, Switzerland.

Hailing Sindhu's historic feat, superstar Shah Rukh Khan tweeted: "Congratulations P.V. Sindhu for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships... Making us proud as a nation with your exceptional talent. Keep creating history!"

Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan also heaped praise on Sindhu.

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who also owns a team in the Premier Badminton League, wrote: "Finally!!!!! Ladies and gentlemen, let's welcome the new world champion P.V. Sindhu. It's the GOLD finally."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher described Sindhu's journey as "inspirational."

"Congratulations dearest P.V. Sindhu for becoming the world champion. Your victory makes Indians all over the world so so proud. Thank you for giving us reasons to rejoice. Your journey is greatly inspirational. Jai Ho and Jai Hind," he said.

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote: "What a proud moment for India. Congratulations P.V. Sindhu on this amazing achievement of becoming the first Indian ever to win a gold at the BWF World Championship."

Actor Suniel Shetty wrote: "Bravo Champion. Proud Indian."

Actress Anushka Sharma also praised Sindhu for her "terrific performance".

She said: "what a terrific performance! Congratulations.. you go girl."

An ecstatic Ranganathan Madhavan tweeted: "Way to go Sindhu. You make us So Proud. Yipeee."

Actress Rakul Singh said Sindhu is an "inspiration to so many in the country".

Actor Sonu Sood wrote: "History created. Congratulations my friend."

Actor Ashish Chowdhry tweeted: "Huge. Super huge. Thank you on behalf of all us Indians..."

This is Sindhu's fifth medal at the World Championships, which is the joint highest in women's singles in the history of the tournament along with Xhang Ning of China, a two-time Olympic gold medallist. Apart from the two silvers Sindhu won in the last two editions, she had also won the bronze in 2013 and 2014.

