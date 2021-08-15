Independence Day: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt Wish Fans

India is celebrating her 75th Independence Day on Sunday, August 15th 2021. To mark the occasion several Bollywood stars and celebrities took to their respective social media handles to wish fans a happy Independence Day. They also shared a glimpse of their own celebrations. From Amitabh Bachchan to Alia Bhatt, stars shared pictures, videos, as well as, inspiring and patriotic messages on the occasion. Take a look.

Amitabh Bachchan took to the microblogging site Twitter to share a series of poster of his films featuring the Indian Tricolour. He wrote, “Swatantrata Diwas ki anek anek shubhkamnayein (sic)."

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn share a picture of himself in front of the Indian flag. He wrote, “Sighting the Indian Flag 🇮🇳 brings just one emotion to the fore—gratitude… Gratefulness to our Defence Forces who keep it flying high, no matter what."

Sighting the Indian Flag 🇮🇳 brings just one emotion to the fore—gratitude…Gratefulness to our Defence Forces who keep it flying high, no matter what🙏#HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/dY7mshpAHf— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 15, 2021

Akshay Kumar shared a musical tribute to Indian brave hearts. He wrote, “Today as we celebrate #IndependenceDay & salute those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our nation, let us extend our gratitude. Support their families. Be their family."

Today as we celebrate #IndependenceDay & salute those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our nation,let us extend our gratitude.Support their families. Be their familyhttps://t.co/3aoqWGBvyzhttps://t.co/XL9ubTP4iO@narendramodi @AmitShah @rajnathsingh @BharatKeVeer— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2021

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram stories to share a video of the sky and wrote, “Happy Independence Day."

Sidharth Malhotra visited Captain Vikram Batra’s memorial. He wrote, “Paid my respects to Captain Vikram Batra & all other Fauji heroes in Delhi. Truly had an emotional moment there! Standing in front of his statue, remembering his sacrifice & of 527 other war martyrs…Happy Independence Day (sic)."

Paid my respects to Captain Vikram Batra & all other Fauji heroes in Delhi🙏🏼Truly had an emotional moment there! Standing in front of his statue, remembering his sacrifice & of 527 other war martyrs… Happy Independence Day🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2Olj4YLyMR — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) August 15, 2021

Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Wishing all my fellow Indians around the world a very Happy Independence Day."

Raveer Singh shared a drawing of Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh. he wrote, “Jai Hind."

Take a look at other reactions below:

Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳🙏🏽— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 15, 2021

Happy Independence DAY 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/zXcGf1oC3S— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) August 15, 2021

Happy Independence Day everyone !! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳— Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) August 15, 2021

“Greater love hath no man than this, that he lays down his life for his people.” Deep gratitude to our Indian army, navy and airforce officers. Your selflessness and valour protects our freedom.We salute you. Wishing you all a happy Independence Day🇮🇳 — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) August 15, 2021

Feeling all the shades of desh bhakti 🇮🇳#HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/do8AuYlxvA— Kajol (@itsKajolD) August 15, 2021

Here’s wishing Happy Independence Day!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here