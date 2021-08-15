CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Independence Day: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt Wish Fans
3-MIN READ

Independence Day: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt Wish Fans

Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar

On Independence Day 2021, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and other celebrities took to social media to celebrate the occasion

India is celebrating her 75th Independence Day on Sunday, August 15th 2021. To mark the occasion several Bollywood stars and celebrities took to their respective social media handles to wish fans a happy Independence Day. They also shared a glimpse of their own celebrations. From Amitabh Bachchan to Alia Bhatt, stars shared pictures, videos, as well as, inspiring and patriotic messages on the occasion. Take a look.

Amitabh Bachchan took to the microblogging site Twitter to share a series of poster of his films featuring the Indian Tricolour. He wrote, “Swatantrata Diwas ki anek anek shubhkamnayein (sic)."

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn share a picture of himself in front of the Indian flag. He wrote, “Sighting the Indian Flag 🇮🇳 brings just one emotion to the fore—gratitude… Gratefulness to our Defence Forces who keep it flying high, no matter what."

Akshay Kumar shared a musical tribute to Indian brave hearts. He wrote, “Today as we celebrate #IndependenceDay & salute those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our nation, let us extend our gratitude. Support their families. Be their family."

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram stories to share a video of the sky and wrote, “Happy Independence Day."

Alia Bhatt via Instagram stories

Sidharth Malhotra visited Captain Vikram Batra’s memorial. He wrote, “Paid my respects to Captain Vikram Batra & all other Fauji heroes in Delhi. Truly had an emotional moment there! Standing in front of his statue, remembering his sacrifice & of 527 other war martyrs…Happy Independence Day (sic)."

Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Wishing all my fellow Indians around the world a very Happy Independence Day."

Raveer Singh shared a drawing of Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh. he wrote, “Jai Hind."

Take a look at other reactions below:

Here’s wishing Happy Independence Day!

first published:August 15, 2021, 16:40 IST