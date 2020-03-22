English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
4-MIN READ

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan Take Part in Janata Curfew Clapping Initiative

Bollywood

Bollywood

Many including Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone came out at 5 PM and showed solidarity with people amid the coronavrius outbreak and the 'janata curfew' imposed on Sunday.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 22, 2020, 6:02 PM IST
Share this:

With ringing of bells, beating of metal plates and clapping, people across the country on Sunday evening expressed appreciation for medical and other staff who are on the frontline of the battle against the novel coronavirus.

The clanging sounds rang in the air as the clock struck five and people came out in balconies, lawns and terrace following an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show solidarity with doctors, nurses and others involved in providing essential services, as the country observed an unprecedented 'Janta Curfew' to check the spread of the virus.

The Hindi film industry too came out in full support of Modi’s call to support the professionals working during the coronavirus pandemic. Many such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Himanshi Khurana, Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar clapped, rang bells and blew conch to show solidarity.

While superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were seen on their terrace, Karan Johar was seen clapping on the top of his building.

Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan stood atop of the boundary wall of a sea-facing bungalow. They clapped and played ‘thali’ too.

Not only these, but actors such as Karisma Kapoor, Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol were also seen supporting the PM’s call. 

 

Producer Ekta Kapoor also rang bell while Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal rang utensils and clapped. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor too were seen with his family applauding professionals.

Check out other celebrity videos below:

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story