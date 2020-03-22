Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan Take Part in Janata Curfew Clapping Initiative

With ringing of bells, beating of metal plates and clapping, people across the country on Sunday evening expressed appreciation for medical and other staff who are on the frontline of the battle against the novel coronavirus.

The clanging sounds rang in the air as the clock struck five and people came out in balconies, lawns and terrace following an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show solidarity with doctors, nurses and others involved in providing essential services, as the country observed an unprecedented 'Janta Curfew' to check the spread of the virus.

The Hindi film industry too came out in full support of Modi’s call to support the professionals working during the coronavirus pandemic. Many such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Himanshi Khurana, Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar clapped, rang bells and blew conch to show solidarity.

While superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were seen on their terrace, Karan Johar was seen clapping on the top of his building.

Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan stood atop of the boundary wall of a sea-facing bungalow. They clapped and played ‘thali’ too.

5mins at 5pm :With my neighbours,taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home & working tirelessly to keep us safe.Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work👏 #JanataCurfew #BreakCorona @iHrithik #SajidNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/sE7RaiFoqv — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 22, 2020

Not only these, but actors such as Karisma Kapoor, Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol were also seen supporting the PM’s call.

We salute to all the Doctors, Nurses, health workers, sanitary workers, media and police for fighting against corona. pic.twitter.com/2KuzdVhdcx — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 22, 2020

Producer Ekta Kapoor also rang bell while Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal rang utensils and clapped. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor too were seen with his family applauding professionals.

(With inputs from PTI)

