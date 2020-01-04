Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Amuses Tweeple with His Hindi, Coins 2 New Terms

After translating selfie into Hindi, Amitabh Bachchan shared a name for people who write tweets.

News18.com

Updated:January 4, 2020, 3:42 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan Amuses Tweeple with His Hindi, Coins 2 New Terms
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has shared two tweets on the social media platform that is proving to be quite amusing for his fans. In his latest message, he coined a term for people who write tweets--Tweekhak. Before that Big B impressed his followers when he shared the Hindi translation of a selfie.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Video of Women Dancing in ‘Perfect Sync’, Twitter Calls it Fake

Fans can't have enough laugh over Big B's latest interaction on social media. Check out his tweets below:

Earlier this week, Twitterati tweeted congratulatory messages to the Bollywood superstar, who was presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for outstanding contribution to the film industry. He received the honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Big B was honoured as he has completed 50 years in the Indian film industry.

The official Twitter handle of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) shared a video of Big B receiving the award amid loud applause. He attended the ceremony with his wife and actress Jaya Bachchan and son and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Posts His Bed-ridden Photograph, Says Body is Giving a Signal to Slow Down

