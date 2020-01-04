Amitabh Bachchan Amuses Tweeple with His Hindi, Coins 2 New Terms

Amitabh Bachchan has shared two tweets on the social media platform that is proving to be quite amusing for his fans. In his latest message, he coined a term for people who write tweets--Tweekhak. Before that Big B impressed his followers when he shared the Hindi translation of a selfie.

Fans can't have enough laugh over Big B's latest interaction on social media. Check out his tweets below:

T ३६०० 3600 - जो लेख लिखे वो लेखक ,जो ट्वीट लिखे वो 'ट्वीखक' jo lekh likhe vo lekhak,jo tweet likhe vo 'tweekhak' हास्य रस से भिगोया हुआ ,,, परिपूर्ण — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 3, 2020

T 3599 - .. at times it is worth the while to look into the mirror .. a selfie of the self .. SELFIE hindi version व्यतिगत दूरभाषित यंत्र से हस्त उत्पादित स्व चित्र व द य स ह उ स च वदय सह उसच : pic.twitter.com/0VzRVX3w9B — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 2, 2020

Earlier this week, Twitterati tweeted congratulatory messages to the Bollywood superstar, who was presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for outstanding contribution to the film industry. He received the honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Big B was honoured as he has completed 50 years in the Indian film industry.

The official Twitter handle of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) shared a video of Big B receiving the award amid loud applause. He attended the ceremony with his wife and actress Jaya Bachchan and son and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

