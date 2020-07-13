MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan 'Relaxed', in 'Positive Mood' at Nanavati Hospital

Amitabh and Abhsihek Bachchan

Amitabh and Abhsihek Bachchan

As per hospital sources, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek are feeling better after their coronavirus diagnosis. Necessary tests and check up will be done under Dr Abdul Samad Ansari's supervision after 10 am.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 13, 2020, 9:19 AM IST
Share this:

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek, who have tested positive for coronavirus, are 'relaxed' and in 'positive mood', sources at Nanavati Hospital, where the two have been admitted since Saturday, revealed.

Earlier, it was confirmed by hospital authorities and Abhishek that he and his father are showing mild symptoms for the virus infection but they will stay under doctors' supervision at Nanavati until advised otherwise by the medical staff.

As per latest health update from hospital sources, there has been improvement in Amitabh and Abhishek's health. The two had the same dinner that is being given to corona patients at the Nanavati Hospital. Dr Abdul Samad Ansari, director of Critical Care Services at Nanavati Hospital, will reach at 10 am and all tests and necessary check up will be done under his supervision.

Read: John Cena's Post on Amitabh Bachchan Goes Viral

Meanwhile, Big B on Sunday thanked his admirers for their prayers and concern for him and his family members, including Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan, who have all tested positive for COVID-19.

While Amitabh and Abhishek are in the isolation ward at Nanavati, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya will be quarantining at home as they are asymptomatic.

Other Bachchan family members-- Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda have tested Covid-19 negative but will be quarantined for two weeks. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared four bungalows of the Bachchan family - Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa - in Mumbai as containment zones and sealed them, a civic official said.


Next Story
Loading