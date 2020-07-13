Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan 'Relaxed', in 'Positive Mood' at Nanavati Hospital

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek, who have tested positive for coronavirus, are 'relaxed' and in 'positive mood', sources at Nanavati Hospital, where the two have been admitted since Saturday, revealed.

Earlier, it was confirmed by hospital authorities and Abhishek that he and his father are showing mild symptoms for the virus infection but they will stay under doctors' supervision at Nanavati until advised otherwise by the medical staff.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

As per latest health update from hospital sources, there has been improvement in Amitabh and Abhishek's health. The two had the same dinner that is being given to corona patients at the Nanavati Hospital. Dr Abdul Samad Ansari, director of Critical Care Services at Nanavati Hospital, will reach at 10 am and all tests and necessary check up will be done under his supervision.

Read: John Cena's Post on Amitabh Bachchan Goes Viral

Meanwhile, Big B on Sunday thanked his admirers for their prayers and concern for him and his family members, including Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan, who have all tested positive for COVID-19.

T 3591 - ... to them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love ..❤️



वो सब जिन्होंने अपनी प्रार्थनाएँ अभिषेक, ऐश्वर्या आराध्या और मुझे , व्यक्त की हैं , मेरा हृदय पूर्वक आभार 🌹 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

T 3592 - It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me ..

I put my hands together and say ..🙏

Thank you for your eternal love and affection .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

While Amitabh and Abhishek are in the isolation ward at Nanavati, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya will be quarantining at home as they are asymptomatic.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Other Bachchan family members-- Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda have tested Covid-19 negative but will be quarantined for two weeks. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared four bungalows of the Bachchan family - Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa - in Mumbai as containment zones and sealed them, a civic official said.





