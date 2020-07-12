Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher's Families Face Coronavirus Threat, Country Prays for Their Health

In a shock to the country, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan revelaed on Saurday night that they have tested positive for coronavirus. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya too were found to be positive for Covid-19 when their test results were out.

In another news, actor Anupam Kher's mother Dulari, his brother Raju Kher and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus. Their residence was declared containment zone and sanitisation work began with the help of BMC officials.

Also, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni refuted claims hat she and her nother Neetu and brother Ranbir Kapoor have tested positive for coronavirus. Reports of Kapoor family testing positive started doing the rounds when Amitabh Bachchan's repirts came out to be positive and it was realised that Big B's grandson Agastya Nanda partied with them on Neetu's birthday earlier in the week.

Anupam Kher said on Sunday that his mother Dulari, his brother Raju Kher and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19.

Hema Malini has rubbished reports that she has tested positive for coronavirus. Her daughter Esha Deol too tweeted that such rumours are false.

Actress Rekha's residential compound was sealed by BMC when a security guard there tested positive for coronavirus.

Priyanka Chopra shared her adorable throwback picture with brother Siddharth to wish him happy birthday.

