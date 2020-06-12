Gulabo Sitabo Premieres on OTT, Abhishek Bachchan Shares Breathe 2 First Look

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar has released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday and fans are reacting on social media after watching it online.

Read: Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Writers' Directorial Debut Affected By Lockdown

Also read: Aashka Goradia Gets Lewd Comments on Live Yoga Class, Hina Khan, Shveta Salve Decide to 'Ignore No More'

In another news, Abhishek Bachchan launched the intriguing first look of his debut web series Breathe 2. Fans are already excited for it to premiere on July 10.

Read: Justin Bieber's Changes, Selena Gomez's Rare, BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 on BillBoard's 50 Best Albums of 2020

Also read: Paras Chabbra's Ex Akanksha Puri To Participate In Bigg Boss 14?

Also, Sushmita Sen revealed in a candid interview how she met her boyfriend while accidentally scrolling through her social media feed.

Read: Boney Kapoor Celebrates 21 Years of Sirf Tum, the 'Love Story Which Won Hearts of All Dilbars'

Also read: Sidharth Shukla Finalised As Lead For Broken But Beautiful S3; Hina Khan Rumoured To Join Him

Scroll below for more news and highlights from the entertainment and lifestyle world.

Gulabo Sitabo is a tragi-comedy about two men who essentially want the same thing – the security and permanence of owning their homes. The movie starring Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Raaz and Ayushmann Khurrana is streaming now.

Read: Gulabo Sitabo Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan Is The Best Thing In A Disappointing Film

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana Recognised Me as Choti Ammi from Gully Boy, Says Gulabo Sitabo's Tina Bhatiya

Ajay Devgn has projects like Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Raid sequel and Kaithi Bollywood remake lined up, but recently reports were doing the rounds on social media that the actor is in talks with OTT platforms to sign a multi-film deal for Bhuj and The Big Bull, which is produced by Ajay's banner, to directly premiere on OTT and skip theatrical release.

Read: Ajay Devgn Fans Want Bhuj The Pride of India to Release in Theaters, Trend 'Boycott Bhuj on OTT' on Twitter

Also read: Fans Frantically Start Searching Money Heist on Netflix After Twitter Trends

The trailer of the third and final season of the award-winning German science-fiction series Dark is out now and gives an explanation for the intriguing season 2 cliffhanger.

Read: Dark Season 3 Trailer: Netflix Series Promises Familiar Time Travel Storyline with Creepy-looking Characters

Also read: In Pic: Kareena Kapoor In Lockdown Can't Wait To Bond With Rhea Kapoor Over 'Cocktails'

According to a report published in Bollywood Life, Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tapu aka Tipendra Jethalal Gada in comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has revealed that his on-screen mother, actress Disha Vakani will be returning to the show for a special episode.

Read: Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben, Disha Vakhani, To Make Comeback After 2 Years?

Also read: Actress Sayali Bhagat Reveals She's Mother to Baby Girl Called Ivankaa, Shares First Photos

In a recent interview, while promoting her upcoming series Aarya, Sushmita Sen reveals how she met Rohman Shawl online

Read: Did You Know Sushmita Sen Met Boyfriend Rohman Shawl on Social Media?

Also read: Namrata Shirodkar Shares Spooky Video of 'Conjuring in the House'

Check back tomorrow for more news and updates from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more