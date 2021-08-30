Amitabh Bachchan and Family Play Football in This National Sports Day Throwback

Amitabh Bachchan shared a special memory on the occasion of National Sports Day. The megastar mined the rarest photograph from his family albums. He is known for posting several unseen snippets and moments on his social media feed. This time, Bachchan treated his fans with a flashback moment when he was playing football with son Abhishek and daughter Shweta. Big B sported an all-white outfit as he attempted to kick the ball. Though he did not give any details of when and where the image was taken, it seems he gave a glimpse of a sports day in the Bachchan family. Fans also got a sight of Jaya Bachchan in the backdrop standing on the side. The actor captioned the post, “National Sports Day.”

India celebrates August 29 as National Sports Day in honour of legendary hockey player and Olympian Major Dhyan Chand, who was born on this day.

Abhishek Bachchan also shared a special compilation on the occasion. He posted a video capturing the major highlights and defining moments in sports for India including recent accomplishments at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Abhishek also included some of his own fond memories from the field. The actor is a football enthusiast and often participates in friendly matches.

Amitabh Bacchan, meanwhile, is back with the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The popular quiz show started airing from August 23. On the big screen, his film Chehre, directed by Rumi Jaffery, was released last week. The much-delayed film also features Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza and Rhea Chakraborty.

On the other hand, Abhishek will play the lead in the 2012 film Kahaani spin-off. Titled Bob Biswas, the crime thriller will also feature Chitrangada Singh. The actor will also star in Dasvi alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here