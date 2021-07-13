Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Look from 'Goodbye' Leaks Online, See Pic

Vikas Bahl’s upcoming directorial, Goodbye, has been grabbing eyeballs since its announcement. The film has actor Amitabh Bachchan and Thappad fame Pavail Gulati in the lead. Fans will also get to watch the South beauty Rashmika Mandanna sharing space with them. On Tuesday, a picture from the sets of the film surfaced online. The leaked photo shows Amitabh Bachchan in a different avatar. He wore bandhgala kurta and pyjama and carried a salt-n-pepper stubble look. Rashmika too was captured in the frame where she is seen in a casual grey top and loose hair. The film has Neena Gupta paired opposite Amitabh Bachchan as well.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is a rage in the South film industry, is set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu. The Shantanu Bagchi helmed spy-thriller has Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. Even before the release of her debut Hindi film, Rashmika got roped in Goodbye.

In April, the 25-year-old shared her excitement of being a part of this project through an Instagram post. Rashmika revealed some stills captured on the sets with Bachchan and Vikas Bahl. The caption read, “What a satisfying day looks like. P.S. The mask was taken off only for clicks. Wear a mask at all times, guys.” While the first look is out, there is no word yet on the plot of the movie.

Bachchan will also be seen in the much-delayed fantasy trilogy, Brahmastra. The film by Ayan Mukerji has a shining star cast including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Prateik Babbar. The movie also has Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo appearance. The Piku actor is also a part of Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty starrer Chehre.

Vikas Bahl has received the National Film Award for his films Queen and Super 30.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here