Amitabh Bachchan Apologises for Crediting Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan for Prasoon Joshi's Poem

On Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan shared an inspirational poem and credited his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan for it. However, it turns out, the poem was written by Prasoon Joshi.

A day after, the Bollywood actor tweeted to apologise for the same. "Babuji is not the author of the poem that was published yesterday. That was wrong. It is composed by poet Prasoon Joshi.

I apologize for this," Amitabh wrote in Hindi on Twitter along with a screenshot of the poem.

CORRECTION : कल T 3617 pe जो कविता छपी थी , उसके लेखक , बाबूजी नहीं हैं । वो ग़लत था । उसकी रचना , कवि प्रसून जोशी ने की है ।इसके लिए मैं क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ । 🙏🙏उनकी कविता ये है - pic.twitter.com/hZwgRq32U9 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 6, 2020

T 3817 -'अकेलेपन का बल पहचान शब्द कहाँ जो तुझको टोके हाथ कहाँ जो तुझको रोके राह वही है, दिशा वही है, तू करे जिधर प्रस्थान अकेलेपन का बल पहचान ।जब तू चाहे तब मुसकाए,जब चाहे तब अश्रु बहाए,राग वही तू जिसमें गाना चाहे अपना गान ।अकेलेपन का बल पहचान ।'~ hrb pic.twitter.com/GDIpfrpVtz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 5, 2020

Prasoon Joshi responded to his tweet by thanking the actor for the credit. "Thank you for giving due respect to the poem. This is expected only of you," he tweeted in Hindi.

Amitabh was recently discharged from the Nanavati Hospital recently after spending 23 days in the isolation ward of the hospital. Upon his return, the star talked about how the pandemic has caused a standstill around the world. The actor also said that because of the uncertainty around Covid-19, he has been detained at home and quarantining despite testing negative for the infection.

Meanwhile, his son Abhishek Bachchan still is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Nanavati hospital. On Wednesday he shared a picture of his medical chart on Instagram stating that he won't be discharged anytime soon.

Four members of the Bachchan family including Amitabh, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya were tested Covid-19 positive and admitted in Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai. While the others have been discharged, Abhishek is still admitted due to co-morbidities and undergoing treatment.