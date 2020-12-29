Amitabh Bachchan Apologises for Using a Woman's Poem Without Credit

Amitabh Bachchan is known for his uncanny social media posts. From sharing old family photos to film updates and from posting memes to heartfelt poems, the actor makes sure that his Twitter timeline is full of wits and lessons in equal parts. Recently, he shared a poem in Hindi about brewing a special ‘tea’ with ingredients such as happiness, imagination and laughter.

The poem was loved by many, however, it turns out the veteran actor didn't credit the writer for it. A woman named Tisha Agarwal, claiming to be the original writer of the poem commented on Bachchan's post in Hindi saying that while she is honoured to see her poem on the actor's timeline, she wished she was credited for it.

सर आपकी वॉल पर मेरी पंक्तियां आना मेरे लिये सौभाग्य है। मेरी खुशी और गर्व दुगुना हो जाता अगर आपकी वॉल पर मेरा नाम होता❤️🙏आपके जवाब की आशा में🙏 pic.twitter.com/ycKOjtWQCt — Tisha Agarwal (@TishaAgarwal14) December 24, 2020

Apologising to her, Bachchan responded tweeting, "this tweet credit should go to @TishaAgarwal, I was not aware of its origin .. someone sent it to me , I thought it to be good and posted, apologies (sic),"

T 3765 - "थोड़ा पानी रंज का उबालियेखूब सारा दूध ख़ुशियों का*थोड़ी पत्तियां ख़यालों की..*" ...more .. this tweet credit should go to @TishaAgarwal , I was not aware of its origin .. someone sent it to me , I thought it to be good and posted ..apologies 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/6YAOKXdIxe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 27, 2020

"Want your love not your apology," said the woman in Hindi after Bachchan extended his apology.

