Amitabh Bachchan Apologises to Fans Gathered Outside Residence for His Inability to Meet Them

Amitabh Bachchan's tradition of 'Sunday Meetings', where he goes to the balcony of his residence every Sunday for a few minutes before his fans gathered outside, could not be continued this Sunday as the actor had spent a tiring couple of days at the Nanavati hospital for a routine check-up.

When the news of his hospitalisation broke out, several rumours spread about the nature of his illness. However, the actor took to Tumblr to ask his fans to give him and his family privacy as one's health and illness are extremely private matters.

Now, the actor has taken to Twitter to issue a sincere apology to his fans gathered outside his house on Sunday to catch a glimpse of him. Sharing pictures of the sea of fans, he wrote, “T 3524 - I convalesce .. but they still come for the Sunday meet .. my apologies .. could not come out.”

Check it out below:

T 3524 - I convalesce .. but they still come for the Sunday meet .. my apologies .. could not come out ..🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/qXx3uonlWL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 20, 2019

One of the rumours that went around was that he was hospitalised due to a deteriorating liver condition. He had recently opened up to Hindustan Times about acquiring Hepatitis B on accident.

He wrote, “Hepatitis B came to me accidentally. After my accident on the sets of Coolie, I was infused with the blood of about 200 donors and 60 bottles of blood were injected into my system. The Australian antigen Hepatitis B had only been detected three months ago and it was very new for being detected also among various tests needed to be carried out before giving blood to another patient. One of my blood donors was carrying Hepatitis B virus which went into my system."

He further wrote, "I continued to function normally till year 2000. Almost 18 years after the accident, during a very normal medical checkup, I was told that my liver was infected and I had lost 75% of my liver. So, if I am standing here today, you are looking at a person who is surviving with 25% of liver. That is the bad part. The good part is you can survive even with 12%. But no one wants to get to that stage."

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

