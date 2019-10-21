Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Apologises to Fans Gathered Outside Residence for His Inability to Meet Them

Amitabh Bachchan's fans gather in front of his residence Jalsa every Sunday to meet him. This Sunday, Bachchan couldn't come out due to his illness.

News18.com

Updated:October 21, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amitabh bachchan, Twitter Following, Amitabh Bachchan Twitter, Big B Twitter, Twitter Constant Followers, Technology News
(Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Amitabh Bachchan's tradition of 'Sunday Meetings', where he goes to the balcony of his residence every Sunday for a few minutes before his fans gathered outside, could not be continued this Sunday as the actor had spent a tiring couple of days at the Nanavati hospital for a routine check-up.

When the news of his hospitalisation broke out, several rumours spread about the nature of his illness. However, the actor took to Tumblr to ask his fans to give him and his family privacy as one's health and illness are extremely private matters.

Now, the actor has taken to Twitter to issue a sincere apology to his fans gathered outside his house on Sunday to catch a glimpse of him. Sharing pictures of the sea of fans, he wrote, “T 3524 - I convalesce .. but they still come for the Sunday meet .. my apologies .. could not come out.”

Check it out below:

One of the rumours that went around was that he was hospitalised due to a deteriorating liver condition. He had recently opened up to Hindustan Times about acquiring Hepatitis B on accident.

He wrote, “Hepatitis B came to me accidentally. After my accident on the sets of Coolie, I was infused with the blood of about 200 donors and 60 bottles of blood were injected into my system. The Australian antigen Hepatitis B had only been detected three months ago and it was very new for being detected also among various tests needed to be carried out before giving blood to another patient. One of my blood donors was carrying Hepatitis B virus which went into my system."

He further wrote, "I continued to function normally till year 2000. Almost 18 years after the accident, during a very normal medical checkup, I was told that my liver was infected and I had lost 75% of my liver. So, if I am standing here today, you are looking at a person who is surviving with 25% of liver. That is the bad part. The good part is you can survive even with 12%. But no one wants to get to that stage."

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram