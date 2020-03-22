English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Amitabh Bachchan Applauds Citizens for Following Janata Curfew

Taking to social media, Amitabh shared a video of Mumbai's Marine Drive being empty, which is a rare sight. The Janata Curfew which got underway at 7 am on Sunday will end at 9 pm.

  • Last Updated: March 22, 2020, 6:15 PM IST
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan posted a video of a desolate Marine Drive in Mumbai, as the 14-hour Janata Curfew got underway on Sunday from 7 am.

The unprecedented shutdown came as an appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who asked people to remain indoors for a 14 hour period, as part of social distancing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The shutdown ends at 9 pm.

Taking it to his social media, Amitabh shared a video of the wee hours of Mumbai, being empty, which is a rare sight. His caption read, "Marine Drive, Mumbai this morning .. this is what National discipline means .. JAI HIND (sic) !!"








Marine Drive, Mumbai this morning .. this is what National discipline means .. JAI HIND !!


Many Bollywood celebrities have come together to take part in the janata curfew in their own ways, and were sharing what they were up to on social media. The list included names like Varun Dhawan who chose to watch his own movie Street Dancer 3D, while it was Arjun Kapoor who kept it cool with taking a shower and chilling. Sidharth Malhotra who tried his hands at cooking and making butter garlic prawns.

Earlier, Bollywood's biggest names including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan came together to urge fans to help curb the spread of the deadly virus by practicing social distancing. The actors filmed a nearly two-minute long awareness video as a part of an initiative led by Rohit Shetty Picturez and issued in the public interest by the Government of Maharashtra. In the clip, the actors are promoting a healthier and safer mode of behaviour aligned with the instructions of the government. The video begins with Bachchan requesting the people to take necessary precautionary measures in order to protect themselves and others. 

The video ends with a message "Together we can and we will fight this."

