Amitabh Bachchan Appreciates Sanitation Workers Outside Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to appreciate sanitation workers doing their duty in front of the gates of his bungalow Jalsa even on a Sunday.

On Sunday night, the veteran actor tweeted a few photographs showing cleaning staff at work in front of his bungalow. He wrote: "Kaun kehta hai Sunday ki well wisher meetings band ho gayi Jalsa gate pe .. ye dekhiye .. !!" (Who said my well wishers have stopped coming to Jalsa on Sundays... Look at this!)

T 3534 - kaun kehta hai Sunday ki well wisher meetings band ho gayi Jalsa gate pe .. ye dekhiye .. !! pic.twitter.com/9jjreZziCO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 17, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan is missing his fans who cannot assemble outside the gate of his bungalow Jalsa on Sundays to get a glimpse of him due to the lockdown. However, the megastar also appreciates the hard work the sanitation workers are doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The 77-year-old actor has been working hard on his fitness even amid the lockdown. Recently Bachchan tweeted a selfie while working out in his private gym.

T 3533 - चले भैया gym ,,, बाद में मिलते हैं ।। chale bhaiya gym ... baad mein milte hain .. gym yahin hai ghar ke baahar nahin pic.twitter.com/IA8JkxNYmO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 16, 2020

