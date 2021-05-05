Amitabh Bachchan, AR Rahman Join 'I Breathe for India' Covid Crisis Relief Virtual Fundraiser

Non-profit organisation Give India has been associating with several Indian and international celebrities recently to raise funds for Covid relief in India. They are now attempting to raise Rs 7.5 crores through a virtual fundraiser, that will stream simultaneously across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The virtual event, called ‘I Breathe for India: Covid Crisis Relief’, will stream on May 9, 2021, from 6pm-8pm.

Through the virtual fundraiser, they are partnering with artists, sportspersons, corporates and philanthropists of both Indian origin as well as global personalities. Supporting them in the initiative are celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, AR Rahman, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Shekhar Kapur, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishab Pant, Sania Mirza, Rana Daggubati, Samantha Akkineni, Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupathi and Boman Irani, among others.

All funds raised will go towards procurement and distribution of medical supplies including oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, oximeters, ventilators and ICU beds and oxygen plants. These will be distributed via three channels - through the Govt, directly to verified hospitals and through verified on ground NGOs.

They will also be providing direct cash support (Rs 30000 per family) via verified NGOs for those affected by the Covid-19 crisis and loss of primary bread winners.

To support every rupee donated, they have a donor, The Indus Entrepreneurs (TIE) who will match every rupee raised up to INR 7.5 CR. They are also the process of closing another donor who will match the contributions with another INR 7.5 Cr. Therefore, for every Rs 10 donated through the I Breathe For India Campaign, their donors will match it by Rs 20.

