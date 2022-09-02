Amitabh Bachchan Asks If He Is Overweight at KBC 14, Reveals What He Finds Scary

Amitabh Bachchan, in the last episode of KBC 14, revealed what his weight was. When the contestant expressed disbelief, he asked if he was overweight, and even said that he would stop eating if that is the case. Not just that, he also opened up about the subject that scares him the most.

Amitabh Bachchan, who has now been back to work after recovering from COVID, was seen with contestant Komal in the hot seat. Komal is a weight lifter who called her father her inspiration. After asking a question on trigonometry, Big B joked, “This is very scary. I don’t even know how to spell it. I thought I was brainy and took B.Sc.”

There was also a question on weight that came up. It was then that Komal asked how much Big B weighed, to which he answered 90 kgs. Komal replied, “Lagta nahi hai. Aap itne fit ho,” to which Bachchan countered, “Am I overweight? I will stop eating then.”

Komal also narrated many stories from her initial days. She revealed that she had gotten to weightlift alongside Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu. She also opened up about her daughter.

It was just yesterday that Amitabh Bachchan shared the happy news of recovering from COVID on his blog. He also revealed that he ‘back at work’ right after testing negative. He wrote, “Back at work .. your prayers (folded hands emojis) gratitude .. negative last night .. and 9 days isolation over .. mandatory is 7 days .. My love as ever to all .. you are kind and concerned throughout .. the family Ef so full of care .. .. have only my folded hands for you.”

