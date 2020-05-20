Amitabh Bachchan Asks People To 'Quarantine The Bitterness'; Read Post Here

Amitabh Bachchan, on Wednesday, shared his words of wisdom to spread positivity. In his Instagram, he shared a post urging people to let go of bitterness inside us and save our relationship from being affected.

"Ayie man me kisi kone me kisi ke bare me padi kadwahat ko quarantine kare kya pata koi rishta ventilator par jaane se ruk jaye (Let's quarantine the bitterness lying in some corner of our mind. Who knows, this way we might prevent a relationship from being put on a ventilator)," Big B's caption wrote.

Along with it, he posted a video that shows him smiling as he places his hand on his heart.

Amitabh's fans and followers posted loving comments and reacted in affirmatives. Reacting to the post, a user commented: "Rightly said."



Another one replied: "Much needed advice."

On the film front, the veteran actor will be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, which will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

Follow @News18Movies for more