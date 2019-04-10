Amitabh Bachchan Asks Why No One's Celebrating Badla's Success, Shah Rukh Has a Funny Comeback
Sujoy Ghosh's Badla has earned a gross total of Rs 100 crore in its fifth week in the domestic market.
Image: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram
Various trade analysts have posted about the success of the film on Twitter, but there hasn't been much talk about the film's success otherwise.
#Badla is rock-steady, despite limited showcasing at plexes... Crosses ₹ 85 cr [Nett BOC] and ₹ 100 cr [Gross BOC] in the *domestic* market... Remarkable run indeed... [Week 5] Fri 30 lakhs, Sat 55 lakhs, Sun 72 lakhs. Total: ₹ 85.26 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 100.60 cr.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2019
In a tweet that Bachchan put up last night, it seemed that the actor is miffed about the fact that no one has spared any time to talk about Badla's achievements, not even the ones who made the film.
... about time someone started talking about this silent success .. !! because neither the Producer, nor the distributor, nor the on line Producer, or any else in the Industry, in general .. has even spent a nano second to compliment the success of this film #Badla .. thk u https://t.co/nglxm4f9bH— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 9, 2019
Badla was produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment, and released on March 8. In response to Big B's tweet, SRK chose a to reply in a funny manner, saying that he is waiting for a party from the senior actor.
Sir hum toh wait kar rahein hain ki aap party kab de rahein hain hum sabko! We r waiting outside Jalsa every nite! https://t.co/9vix8rvwuP— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 9, 2019
Bachchan too responded in a lighter vein this time, saying that it's unfair to ask him for a party.
oye .. फ़िल्म में काम हमने kiya , produce आपने किया , promotions में निस्वार्थ योगदान humne diya , अब party भी हम दें !!!??? .. outside Jalsa every night koi nahin aata !!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 10, 2019
Here's hoping that they two Bollywood superstars come to a decision soon and someone finally throws a party for the people who worked on the film to celebrate its success.
