Amitabh Bachchan Asks Why No One's Celebrating Badla's Success, Shah Rukh Has a Funny Comeback

#Badla is rock-steady, despite limited showcasing at plexes... Crosses ₹ 85 cr [Nett BOC] and ₹ 100 cr [Gross BOC] in the *domestic* market... Remarkable run indeed... [Week 5] Fri 30 lakhs, Sat 55 lakhs, Sun 72 lakhs. Total: ₹ 85.26 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 100.60 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2019

... about time someone started talking about this silent success .. !! because neither the Producer, nor the distributor, nor the on line Producer, or any else in the Industry, in general .. has even spent a nano second to compliment the success of this film #Badla .. thk u https://t.co/nglxm4f9bH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 9, 2019

Sir hum toh wait kar rahein hain ki aap party kab de rahein hain hum sabko! We r waiting outside Jalsa every nite! https://t.co/9vix8rvwuP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 9, 2019

oye .. फ़िल्म में काम हमने kiya , produce आपने किया , promotions में निस्वार्थ योगदान humne diya , अब party भी हम दें !!!??? .. outside Jalsa every night koi nahin aata !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 10, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla has had a steady run at the box office. The murder mystery directed by Sujoy Ghosh earned a gross total of Rs 100 crore in its fifth week in the domestic market, despite a limited showing at multiplexes in the later weeks.Various trade analysts have posted about the success of the film on Twitter, but there hasn't been much talk about the film's success otherwise.In a tweet that Bachchan put up last night, it seemed that the actor is miffed about the fact that no one has spared any time to talk about Badla's achievements, not even the ones who made the film.Badla was produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment, and released on March 8. In response to Big B's tweet, SRK chose a to reply in a funny manner, saying that he is waiting for a party from the senior actor.Bachchan too responded in a lighter vein this time, saying that it's unfair to ask him for a party.Here's hoping that they two Bollywood superstars come to a decision soon and someone finally throws a party for the people who worked on the film to celebrate its success.