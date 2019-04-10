LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Amitabh Bachchan Asks Why No One's Celebrating Badla's Success, Shah Rukh Has a Funny Comeback

Sujoy Ghosh's Badla has earned a gross total of Rs 100 crore in its fifth week in the domestic market.

News18.com

Updated:April 10, 2019, 2:02 PM IST
Image: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla has had a steady run at the box office. The murder mystery directed by Sujoy Ghosh earned a gross total of Rs 100 crore in its fifth week in the domestic market, despite a limited showing at multiplexes in the later weeks.

Various trade analysts have posted about the success of the film on Twitter, but there hasn't been much talk about the film's success otherwise.




In a tweet that Bachchan put up last night, it seemed that the actor is miffed about the fact that no one has spared any time to talk about Badla's achievements, not even the ones who made the film.




Badla was produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment, and released on March 8. In response to Big B's tweet, SRK chose a to reply in a funny manner, saying that he is waiting for a party from the senior actor.




Bachchan too responded in a lighter vein this time, saying that it's unfair to ask him for a party.




Here's hoping that they two Bollywood superstars come to a decision soon and someone finally throws a party for the people who worked on the film to celebrate its success.

