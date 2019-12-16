Take the pledge to vote

Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo Gets New Release Date

Gulabo Sitabo, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, was earlier suppose to hit the theatres on April 24 next year.

PTI

Updated:December 16, 2019, 7:31 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo Gets New Release Date
Gulabo Sitabo, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, was earlier suppose to hit the theatres on April 24 next year.

The release of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo has been preponed by a week and will now be releasing on April 17, 2020, the makers said on Monday. The film, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, was earlier suppose to hit the theatres on April 24 next year.

The makers of the film, Rising Sun Films tweeted, “There’s a yin for every yan #GulaboSitabo, starring @SrBachchan and @ayushmannk , Directed by @ShoojitSircar to now release on 17th April 2020! See you at the movies!”

Gulabo Sitabo, set in Lucknow, is billed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Sircar's longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi. They have worked together on Vicky Donor, Piku and his last directorial venture October.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be sharing screen space with Big B for the first time, had previously told PTI, "It's really a surreal moment for me. It's a moment that I have always wished for ever since the time I wanted to become an actor but now that I'm going to finally act with him, I think it's going to be extremely overwhelming for me."

Khurrana teams up with Sircar after the 2012 hit Vicky Donor, which was the actor's debut in Bollywood. Sircar has previously directed Bachchan in Piku.

Gulabo Sitabo is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

