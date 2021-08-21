Amitabh Bachchan Back with Kaun Banega Crorepati, Here's What's New on Season 13

Diving into the current season, host of the show and Bollywood‘s megastar, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan along with Siddharth Basu talk about the glorious run of the show and what are the new elements that the viewers will witness in this edition of the Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Amitabh Bachchan has shared how the most popular game show has seen a glorious journey of 21 years.

Kaun Banega Crorepati started when the technological advancements weren’t present, the current cricket skipper, Virat Kohli was only 12 years old and Neeraj Chopra, the Olympics gold winner was only 3 years old. Giving a completely different look and feel, the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will see the use of LED and Augmented Reality which will up the grandeur a notch higher. This season, the timer has been re-christened as, ‘Dhuk-Dhuk ji’.

Not only this, eminent personalities will be seen gracing the show on Fridays for ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’. Celebrities from different walks of life will be playing along wih Mr. Bachchan for a social cause. The Fatest Finger First (FFF) has been modified to Fatest Finger First – Triple Test wherein the contestant will have to give three correct GK answers. And the cherry on the cake is the comeback of the Audience poll lifeline.

In an up-close and personal conversation with Mr. Bachchan and Siddhartha Basu, the megastar will be seen taking a trip down memory lane where he will be seen sharing how he was surprised to see how Babu (Siddhartha Basu) had the smallest details of the show on top of his mind. He will also be seen sharing how the makers took him on the sets of, ‘Who wants to be a millionaire’ in order to see how the show is executed and recorded.

21 years and 13 seasons later, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen revealing what is the secret of his energy on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Making a comeback this season, the most preferred lifeline Audience poll is back. Last year due to the pandemic, the makers of the show took a bold step to eliminate the studio audience. Keeping in mind the Covid precautions, social distancing and antigen tests of everyone, this season the studio audience is back and that’s Mr. Bachchan’s energy and tonic. The charm of the studio audience is completely different and taking this season a notch higher, the viewers along with Big B will be enjoying the studio audience. Speaking about the show and the contestants, Amitabh Bachchan also shares, “If I invite someone on the hotseat, it’s like inviting somebody to my home.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati will be kick-starting its thirteenth season from 23rd August at 9:00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here