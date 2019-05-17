Amitabh Bachchan Bandaging Baby Kareena Kapoor's Foot is the Cutest Thing on the Internet Today

When Kareena Kapoor was a toddler, she visited the sets of Amitabh Bachchan's film Pukar alongwith her father Randhir Kapoor. Baby Bebo ended up hurting her foot on the sets of the film in Goa. And guess who applied ointment on her foot? None other than Big B himself!The 76-year-old actor went into throwback mode on Friday to share an extremely cute moment from the sets of his film. Big B posted a black and white photo of the moment in which he is seen applying medicine and taping Kareena's foot, as she has a heart-melting pained expression on her face. We wonder if Kareena remembers the moment.Take a look:In the 1983 film, Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor was a co-star of Bachchan. The film was based on Goa's struggle for independence from Portuguese rule and also featured Zeenat Aman and Tina Ambani.Kareena, who made her Bollywood debut with Big B's son Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee, has shared screen space with the senior actor twice - in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and Dev.On the work front, Big B is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Chehre, which will also feature Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. This will be the first time the two actors will be seen sharing the screen space. Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, the film is touted to be a mystery thriller.Kareena, on her part, is gearing up for Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is slated to release on December 27.