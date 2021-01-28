Amitabh Bachchan Begins MayDay Shoot But Feels Like Running Away and Hiding, Here's Why

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been praised for years for his acting talent. But for a surprise, like every other person, the actor also feels fear and jitters while starting to shoot for a new film. Big B expressed his emotions by posted his pictures on Twitter and Instagram account.

While sharing the post on Insta, the actor said that the first few days on new films are always a nightmare for him and he wants to run away and hide. Whereas there was a different caption on Twitter expressing his nervousness.

T 3796 - नई फ़िल्म का पहला दिन , और हालत ख़राब ! tension apprehension नर्वस इयं pic.twitter.com/fH9IRhI1Dm — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 27, 2021

Big B is being followed by 24.7 million people on Instagram. He also has a whopping 45.1 million fan following on his Twitter handle.Senior Bachchan has started shooting for Ajay Devgn’s directorial MayDay, where he will be accompanied by actress Rakul Preet Singh in a key role. Rakul, seeing the post by Big B, tweeted that she should be the one saying the statement as she is so thrilled, nervous and excited to kickstart work with him.

Sirrrrr 🙏🏻🙏🏻 yeh baat mujhe kehni chahiye 🙈😁 soooo thrilled , nervous , excited to kickstart work with you https://t.co/0qr65C1j9S — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) January 28, 2021

Talking about the movie, Mayday is a thriller drama for which Devgn has reunited with Bachchan and is playing the role of a pilot. However, no details have been revealed yet about Big B's character in the film. Rakul will company Devgn as his co-pilot in the movie. The directorial will also mark a new entry in the film industry of YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati. The shoot for the film began on December 11, 2020 and it is likely to release on April 29, 2022.

Bachchan was earlier busy with his television reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12, shooting of which has been wrapped up recently. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the shoot was conducted with minimal crew and proper social distancing. Also, this was the first time when there was no live audience present in the show.