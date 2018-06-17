GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Amitabh Bachchan Begins Shooting for Badla in Glasgow

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's next "Badla" in Glasgow.

IANS

Updated:June 17, 2018, 10:28 AM IST
(Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's next Badla in Glasgow.

"Whoa! 9.5 hours on the road from London to Glasgow... starting shoot for BADLA ... pehle din hi badla le liya unit ne (The unit took revenge on the first day of shoot itself)" Amitabh tweeted on Saturday.




The 75-year-old thespian also took to his blog and wrote that it took nine and a half hours on the road to reach the destination because of bad traffic and road blocks.

"But not regrettable at all. Great roads, soft and gentle on the traveller, services stop overs pleasant and enduring... Polite in demeanour, and helpful. a bit lost in the room at the moment, as is always the case, but soon to be adjusted and in comfort," he added.

The Piku star says the travel has not been tiring for him.

"The pretty countryside of Britain, renowned and in fine greenery, the dales as you approach Scotland, and the hospitable people around, simple and courteous quite a departure," he said.

The film also stars Taapsee Pannu. This will be the second time that Amitabh and Taapsee will be seen sharing screen space again after Pink.

However this will be the fourth time Big B will be collaborating with Ghosh. The two have previously worked in films like TE3N, Kahaani and Aladin.

