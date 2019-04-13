Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar & More Bollywood Celebs Pay Homage to Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs

T 3142 - #JallianwalaBaghCentenary .. in remembrance of the merciless killings by the British .. and the resolve to rid India of British Colonial rule — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2019

This definitely was one of the most heart wrenching dark moments in our history.May we always remember the courage & sacrifice of our freedom fighters.May we get inspired by their valour & contribute into making our country stronger #jaihind #JallianwalaBaghCentenary pic.twitter.com/wMJExJX6rz — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 13, 2019

Remembering the innocent souls who were martyred, mercilessly, for taking a stand for our country's independence this day, 100 years ago. #JallianwalaBaghCentenary is a reminder that even the worst of massacres couldn't dampen the spirit of our countrymen. #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/1pWxBcUvlG — Chowkidar Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) April 13, 2019

Let’s pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for independence movement on 13th April 1919 at #Amritsar.🙏🇮🇳 #JallianwalaBaghCentenary #JallianwalaBaghMassacre #RememberAndNeverForget pic.twitter.com/1gY2gOvVv9 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) April 13, 2019

My heartfelt tribute to the brave hearts & martyrs who lost their lives in the horrific #JallianwalaBaghMassacre a century ago. I salute them & their families for their valour. Hope the people of this country remember what it took to get here and always stay united. #respect pic.twitter.com/4yprNtZtUr — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 13, 2019