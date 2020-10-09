MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Nag Ashwin on Amitabh Bachchan's Entry in Prabhas 21: It is a Full-length Role

(L to R): Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone

(L to R): Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to collaborate with Telugu star Prabhas in his upcoming movie with Deepika Padukone.

Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will star with Telugu superstar Prabhas in a multi-lingual mega production for the big screen. The yet-untitled film is slated to release in 2022.

"I feel lucky and blessed that Bachchan Sir has selected our film among the many choices he has. It is a full-length role, which we believe will do justice to the legend that he is," the film's director Nag Ashwin said.

The multi-lingual film is backed by the South Indian production house Vyjayanthi Movies, popular for projects such as "Mahanati", "Agni Parvatam" and "Indra".

"Shri NTR and I had watched the landmark film ‘Sholay' several times when it ran for over a year at NTR's Ramakrishna Theatre. After all these years, it is truly a glorious and immensely satisfying moment for me to welcome Indian cinema's greatest icon, Shri Bachchan to be a part of this prestigious movie under our banner," said Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies.

This is the first time Prabhas collaborates with Big B or Deepika. The two Bollywood stars have earlier worked together in the films "Aarakshan" and "Piku".

Next Story
Loading