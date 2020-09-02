Amitabh Bachchan Buys a New S-Class Mercedes, See Pic

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has created a buzz after photos of him with his new car has gone viral on social media. In the pictures, Sr Bachchan can be seen taking delivery of his S-Class Mercedes.

Popular photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to share photos of Big B with his S-Class Mercedes. Posting the images, he wrote, “Now before you guys start pelting stones at me for all the numerology posts that I have been inventing. yeh wala bhi sahen kar lo”.

Bhayani said that Bachchan allegedly prefers the number 2 for his cars because his birthday falls on October 11 and the sum of digits in eleven is two. The photographer added that this time the number of the actor’s car adds up to 11 which is his birth date.

The pictures that are doing round on social media have not gone down well with some netizens, who have criticised him for buying a new car amid the coronavirus pandemic instead of donating for the needy people.

The actor in July had tested positive for COVID-19. Apart from him, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan contracted the novel coronavirus.

Sr Bachchan was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital earlier in August, after undergoing treatment for 23 days.

He took to Twitter to inform his followers of his testing negative in August. The actor wrote, “I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF”. He also thanked the hospital for his treatment.

T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. He has begun shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.

He shared a picture from the sets of KBC 12 on August 24. The caption of the post reads, “it’s back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years ! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime!!!”

In the photo he posted, people can be seen wearing PPE suits. The actor also shared a picture of himself in which he can be seen smiling with a hand on the chin.