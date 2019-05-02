Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Calls Himself Absolute 'Besura' Singer in Latest Blog Post

In his latest blog post, Amitabh Bachchan termed himself a 'besura' (out-of-tune) singer.

IANS

Updated:May 2, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan Calls Himself Absolute 'Besura' Singer in Latest Blog Post
A file photo of Amitabh Bachchan.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has called himself an absolute "besura" (out-of-tune) singer.

Bachchan, who has sung popular songs, such as Hori khele Raghubeera, Ekla cholo re and Shava shava, took to his blog on Wednesday night and wrote, "Finally I think we have or rather I have done the job to completion. Four songs by this absolute 'besura' singer and soon hopefully shall put them up for listening, provided of course there is no sniggering smirking facial contortions." (sic)

The 76-year-old thespian said that he had several other tasks to complete.

He added, "The other active activity is the cleaning up of the surroundings. Oh dear, what relief. When you suddenly discover that most of that which was crowding the environ was in fact of no use at all... gifted it away or simply trashed it."

On the acting front, Bachchan will be playing a pivotal part in Brahmastra, a fantasy adventure film, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Alia Bhatt. Brahmastra, which was earlier supposed to be out on December 2019, has sifted release date to Summer 2020. Ayan gave out the news in an Instagram post a week ago and the new release date has not been confirmed yet.

Read: Ayan Mukerji Delays Brahmastra to Summer 2020, Shares News on Social Media

Apart from Brahmastra, Big B is also working in Jhund, which will be directed by acclaimed Marathi director Nagraj Manjule. Jhund is a biographical sports-drama based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. The film will release on September 20, this year.

