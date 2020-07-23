Amitabh Bachchan Calls Report of Him Being Fully Recovered From Covid-19 'Fake,' 'Irresponsible'

Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday slammed a media report which claimed that he's now fully recovered from coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the Bollywood megastar dismissed the news as "incorrect" and "irresponsible."

Amitabh, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, has been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital for the past two weeks after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. His daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan were shifted to Nanavati last Friday, almost a week after they tested positive for Covid-19.

In response to a media publication's tweet, claiming that Amitabh has tested negative for Covid-19, the veteran actor wrote, "This news is incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible LIE!!"

.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !! https://t.co/uI2xIjMsUU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2020

On Monday, Amitabh had shared an update about his health from the hospital. In a lengthy blog post, he wrote, "In the condition of the solace in the room of cure.. the restlessness keeps in the search for a reaction .. for a connect .. for something to respond to .. to do .. to do just more than what the condition dictates.." (sic)

"At times you find it .. at times you stare at barren walls and with empty thoughts .. and you pray that they be filled with the life of existence .. of reaction and company .. All of you push your prayers and concern each hour I know .. and I have only folded hands.."

Amitabh has been active on social media through the lockdown, which began on March 25 to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

The actor, who was roped in by the government in March to help spread awareness about the pandemic, has been frequently posting on Twitter and Instagram as well as his blog, sharing advice on a range of issues.

He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Gulabo Sitabo”, which released on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video last month.