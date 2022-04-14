Amitabh Bachchan Calls Son Abhishek Bachchan 'Bhaiyu', Dasvi Actor Reveals The Story Behind

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan’s recently featured in the Netflix film Dasvi. In the movie, Abhishek portrayed the role of an illiterate politician who decided to continue his education to save his political career in the film. Among others, one person who is quite proud of Abhishek’s performance in the film is his father and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Recently, the 79-year-old actor took to Twitter and praised his son’s performance in the Tushar Jalota directorial. Big B referred to Abhishek as “bhaiyu” in a recent tweet and wrote, “This shot when he reads the results of the dasvi .. is just so moving and immaculately performed .. so proud of you, Bhaiyu.”

this shot when he reads the results of the dasvi .. is just just sooo moving and immaculately performed .. so proud of you Bhaiyu .. @juniorbachchan https://t.co/X0BqAzgDWL— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 11, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan too reacted to the same in a recent Twitter Space conversation and revealed why his father addressed him as ‘Bhaiyu’. “This is what happens when you have overly emotional parents. This Bhaiyu is my nickname that was coined by my sister (Shweta Bachchan).” Abhishek added that when his sister was younger, maybe she could not say bhaiya (a term in Hindi for brother) and that is why she used to address him as bhaiyu. “But now my father has brought it to a public platform to sunna padega (will have to hear it),” the actor said during the Twitter Space event on Netflix India’s page.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Big B also took to his official Instagram account and dropped a throwback picture of Abhishek from his childhood. The black and white portrait of Abhishek also featured a text that read ‘Dasvi’. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Big B wrote, “Dasvi .. ab aur bolne ki zaroorat nahin (Dasvi, nothing more is required to say).”

Dasvi released on Netflix last week and has been on the top 10 trending movies list in India. Besides Abhishek, the movie also stars Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles. The movie stresses the importance of education.

