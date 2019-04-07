LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Calls Son Abhishek His 'Dearest Friend' in a Heartfelt Post

Amitabh shared photos of him with engaged in a conversation with son Abhishek on the sets of his Tamil film Uyarndha Manithan alongwith the post.

IANS

Updated:April 7, 2019, 1:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amitabh Bachchan Calls Son Abhishek His 'Dearest Friend' in a Heartfelt Post
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday penned a heartfelt post on social media for his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan, saying he is his "dearest friend".

"When he not just wears your shoes, but also shares the same number of chairs to sit on, then he is not just a son but your dearest friend," Amitabh wrote on Instagram along with a photograph in which the father and son are seen seated on three stacked chairs each and engaged in a serious conversation.

The photograph was taken on the sets of Big B's debut Tamil film Uyarndha Manithan.




Abhishek too has often expressed his love towards his father on social media. Earlier this year, when Amitabh completed 50 years in Indian cinema, Abhishek wrote an emotional note for him, calling him his "icon".

""Icon! To me, he is so much more. My father, best friend, guide, best critic, greatest support, idol - hero! 50 years today he started his journey in films. Even today, his passion and love for his craft and work is the same as I'm sure it was on the first day."

Amitabh and Abhishek have also shared screen space with each other in multiple movies, including Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Sarkar and Paa.

Currently, Amitabh is gearing up for the Tamil film Uyarndha Manithan and Ayan Mukerji's fantasy film Brahmastra, while Abhishek will be next seen in the second season of a web show Breathe.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram