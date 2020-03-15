English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Amitabh Bachchan Cancels 'Sunday Meet' with Fans in Mumbai Due to Outbreak of Coronavirus

Image: Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan cancelled his Sunday meet ritual with fans in Mumbai to prevent a gathering outside his house in the wake of coronavirus.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 15, 2020, 6:33 PM IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has for years met his fans or "extended family" as he calls them, outside his home here, cancelled the ritual of the "Sunday meet" due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The 77-year-old star has a tradition of greeting his fans at the gate of his residence in Mumbai every Sunday evening. Hundreds gather to see the Bollywood star every week. Whenever he is home, Bachchan steps out to greet them.

On Sunday he took to Twitter, shared a photograph of himself and captioned it, "To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request! PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come! Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe Sunday ka darshan Jalsa pe cancel hai, Kripya koi wahan jama na ho aaj shaam ko! Surakshit rahein."

A few days back, the actor had penned a poem on the coronavirus pandemic, encouraging followers to stay positive in such dire times. He put up a video reciting the poem in an Awadhi dialect on social media.

In the image, Big B was seen in what appeared to be a bandage and a muffler. On the acting front, the cine icon will next be seen in the film Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He also has three more films in his kitty -- Jhund, Gulabo Sitabo and Chehere.

