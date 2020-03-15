Amitabh Bachchan Cancels 'Sunday Meet' with Fans in Mumbai Due to Outbreak of Coronavirus

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has for years met his fans or "extended family" as he calls them, outside his home here, cancelled the ritual of the "Sunday meet" due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The 77-year-old star has a tradition of greeting his fans at the gate of his residence in Mumbai every Sunday evening. Hundreds gather to see the Bollywood star every week. Whenever he is home, Bachchan steps out to greet them.

On Sunday he took to Twitter, shared a photograph of himself and captioned it, "To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request! PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come! Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe Sunday ka darshan Jalsa pe cancel hai, Kripya koi wahan jama na ho aaj shaam ko! Surakshit rahein."

T 3470 - To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request !PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come !

Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe

Sunday का दर्शन Jalsa पे cancel है , कृपया कोई वहाँ जमा ना हों आज श्याम को ।

सुरक्षित रहें🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/USm4kZBEYo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2020

A few days back, the actor had penned a poem on the coronavirus pandemic, encouraging followers to stay positive in such dire times. He put up a video reciting the poem in an Awadhi dialect on social media.

In the image, Big B was seen in what appeared to be a bandage and a muffler. On the acting front, the cine icon will next be seen in the film Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He also has three more films in his kitty -- Jhund, Gulabo Sitabo and Chehere.