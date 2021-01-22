'Amitabh Bachchan Cannot Sleep at His Home, Naps in the Make up Room', Shares Ranjeet

The Kapil Sharma Show will see villains special episode on Saturday and the special guests invited are Gulshan Grover, Ranjeet and Bindu Desai. Show host Kapil is seen sharing light-hearted anecdotes with them as hilarious moments are generated.

In a promo reveal, Ranjeet shares that Amitabh Bachchan cannot get sleep at his home and usually naps in his make up room. His retort comes when Gulshan Grover is naming punctual actors in the film industry that come on the set on time. He says Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty always come on time for shoot. Special judge Archana Puran Singh adds Amitabh Bachchan's name to the list and Ranjeet at once says, "Amitji has insomnia. He cannot sleep in his home. He sleeps in his make up room."

In another promo, Gulshan had earlier revealed an incident with Jackie Shroff when the latter asked him to kiss Hollywood beauty Salma Hayek on his behalf when they were offered a film together.

Read: Jackie Shroff Asked Gulshan Grover to Kiss Salma Hayek on His Behalf

Ranjeet also opened up about an incident and shared that his father, on seeing him play a negative role for the first time, was overwhelmed. He told him that they were not okay with their son bringing 'infamy' to their family back in Amritsar by playing negative parts.

The villains special episode airs on Saturday, 9:30 pm on Sony TV.