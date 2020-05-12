Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 42 Years of Don, Says He Copied Dance Steps From Baby Abhishek

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan's hit film Don clocked 42 years on Monday. To celebrate the occasion, the actor took to his official Tumblr blog to reveal behind-the-scenes information about the film.

He wrote, “Those days we worked in 2-3 shifts per day on different films .. I was shooting in the morning shift 7am-2pm at China creek .. an outdoor location some miles our of the city .. it was an action sequence .. had injured my feet .. blisters all around .. and came to Mehboob Studios from China Creek to shoot this number .. had to dance bare feet .. blisters were impossible to walk on .. so what .. called the doc .. took anaesthesia injections in the feet and worked the 4-5 days that took to shoot it.”

Talking about his signature dance step, he wrote, “thats a copy of Abhishek .. as a little fellow whenever he heard music he would dance and do this side step .. I copied that from him for the song .. there is another shot of me dancing and I turn around , show my back and keep moving my hips and look back .. that has a story too .. but of that some other time.”

The actor also took to Twitter to commemorate the film. He shared throwback pictures of his win at the Filmfare Awards. "T 3528 - 42 years of DON .. goodness ! some memories ..



winning Best Actor Filmfare with Nutan ji ..producer Nariman Irani , Chandra Barot , director .. Jaya & me at Filmfare award ceremony .. we lost Nariman Irani before the film could release .. I dedicated award to his wife," he wrote.

