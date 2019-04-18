Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates ‘Aakhri Raasta’ Director K Bhagyaraj on Completing 40 Years in Films

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has called director K Bhagyaraj, who has completed 40 years in cinema, a prolific personality in the Tamil region.Bachchan, who has worked with Bhagyaraj in the 1986 film Aakhri Raasta, took to his blog recently to praise the filmmaker-actor."A message to that prolific personality in the Tamil region K Bhagyaraj, a prolific director, producer, actor, music director editor of a weekly—turning 40 years of his service to cinema. He directed Aakhri Raasta," Bachchan wrote.Calling Aakhri Raasta a memorable film in his 50-year-long career, the 76-year-old actor said, "(It) was a remake of a Tamil film, but one that I enjoyed being a part of."Also starring Sridevi, Jaya Prada and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles, Aakhri Raasta released in 1986 to commercial success.Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bachchan was last seen alongside Taapsee Pannu in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller Badla. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, it was both a critical and commercial success, earning Rs. 87.07 crore in six weeks. Bachchan will next star in Brahmastra, a three-part fantasy thriller directed by Ayan Mukerji, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy.(With News18 inputs)