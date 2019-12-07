Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates Virat Kohli's Performance During First T20 Win Against West Indies
Virat Kohli was lauded by many for his performance in the first T20 match against West Indies. But Amitabh Bachchan's praise was as cool as it gets.
Virat Kohli was lauded by many for his performance in the first T20 match against West Indies. But Amitabh Bachchan's praise was as cool as it gets.
Amitabh Bachchan is one actor who is very active on Twitter. The veteran film star often uses humour to express his feelings or emotions. He recently tweeted and poked fun at the West Indies cricket team as he congratulated Virat Kohli for his performance in a T20 match.
In his tweet Amitabh Bachchan used a dialogue of his own character Anthony from the film Amar Akbar Anthony inserting Kohli's name in it. The tweet read, "How many times have I told you don't tease, don't tease, don't tease Viraat but you do not listen to me. Look at West Indies' face. How badly he beat them". Bachchan concluded the tweet stating, "With all due respect to Anthony bhai of AAA". Kohli was quick to acknowledge and appreciate the reference while calling the actor "an inspiration".
T 3570 -
यार कितनी बार बोला मई तेरे को .. की Virat को मत छेड़ , मत छेड़ , मत छेड़ ...
पन सुनताइच किधर है तुम ...
अभी पर्ची लिख के दे दिया ना हाथ में !!!!
देख देख .. WI का चेहरा देख ; कितना मारा उसको , कितना मारा !!
( with due respects to Anthony bhai , of AAA ) pic.twitter.com/BypjyHdA86
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 6, 2019
Another important highlight and highly discussed moment of the match was Kohli teasing bowler Kesrick Williams with his own "notebook" celebration after hitting a six. Kohli later clarified why he chose to do so during the post-match ceremony. He said, "It happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out so I thought I would tick a few in the notebook as well but all good, smiles out there, in the end, that’s what you want to see, good competitive cricket but at the end of the day we shake hands, that’s what cricket is all about, play hard but at the end have respect for your opponents."
View this post on Instagram
You do not mess with the Skip! #TeamIndia #INDvWI @paytm
A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on
India's next match against West Indies in the three match series will take place on Sunday on December 8 giving the latter the chance to fight back or for India to seal the series' fate.
