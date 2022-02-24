Amitabh Bachchan Channels His Action Hero Persona in Latest Insta Post, Fans Call Him ‘Angry Young Man’

Veteran Hindi cinema actor Amitabh Bachchan seems to be channelling his 70s “angry young man" persona in his recent Instagram post. The 79-year-old actor, who will soon be seen in his upcoming film Jhund, shared a picture from what appears to be the set of his project. Big B plays the role of a football coach in the upcoming movie that is directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule and is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Nagpur's NGO Slum Soccer.

Big B’s latest Instagram post shows him in a black tracksuit as he smashes a giant glass wall. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, the actor wrote in the caption, “After 53 years and age 80. There are some things that never change. Action.” Big B’s exuberant picture also attracted reactions from fellow Bollywood celebrities and fans alike.

A fan lauded Big B’s action-packed Instagram post and wrote, “Kya baat hai.” Another fan pointed out, “Age is just a number, right sir.” One of the fans commented, “To me, Bollywood is synonymous with Amitabh Bachchan and you are truly the greatest actor any movie industry has ever produced. Truly inspiring.” Another comment read, “The caption should be ‘Buddha hoga tera baap'." Fashion designer and Bollywood celebrity Manish Malhotra also commented on Big B’s latest Instagram post with a red heart emoticon.

Advertisement

With Jhund, Big B will be marking his first collaboration with filmmaker Manjule, who is known for notable Marathi films like Sairat and Fandry. The film also marks Manjule's debut in the Hindi film industry. After a teaser and songs, Jhund's trailer dropped on Wednesday. The trailer gives a glimpse into Big B's characters as a football coach, who brings underprivileged kids together in order to form a football team. Big B’s character aims to inculcate the value of sports and make them believe in a better tomorrow.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.