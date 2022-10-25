Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi Konidela Applaud First Indian-origin UK PM Rishi Sunak

The news of Rishi Sunak becoming the first Indian-origin British prime minister came as a delight to many Indians on Diwali. Many even took to their social media handles and celebrated his win. Amidst the wishes, actor Amitabh Bachchan also lauded Rishi Sunak for the big achievement. The 80-year-old actor took to Twitter to share his happiness at having Sunak elected to the top leadership position. He wrote, “Bharat mata ki Jai” along with three red flag emojis. “Now the UK finally has a new Viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country”, he added.

T 4449 – Bharat mata ki Jai 🚩🚩🚩

Now the UK finally has a new Viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country .. 🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 24, 2022

Earlier, he took to his Instagram account to share his happiness. Posting a picture in a casual grey sweatshirt combo, he penned a caption similar to his Twitter post. Take a look here.

Several Instagram users also shared their opinions in the comment section. One user said, “Huge day for British Indians and NRIs here in the UK!”, while another said, “Now we should charge them lagaan (taxes)”, alluding to the Aamir Khan starrer movie.

A few hours back, Chiranjeevi Konidela also took to Twitter to laud Sunak. In a tweet, the star wrote, “Who would have thought when India celebrates 75 years of Independence from the British, the British will get a Prime Minister of Indian origin, a first-ever Hindu PM.” Take a look here.

Who would have thought when India celebrates 75 years of Independence from the British, the British will get a Prime Minister of Indian origin, a first ever Hindu PM #RishiSunak #LifeComesFullCircle #India — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Sunak’s rise to the PM seat occurred after Truss’s resignation. She resigned after a failed tax-cutting budget that rocked financial markets. An Oxford, and Stanford University alumnae, Sunak was born in Southampton to parents of Indian descent who migrated to the United Kingdom from East Africa.

His spouse Akshata Murty, is the daughter of the Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy. “Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and we wish him success,” Murthy said in his first reaction emailed to the news agency PTI. “We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom.”

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in an upcoming family entertainer film Uunchai alongside Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Parineeti Chopra. Directed by Sooraj Barjtaya, the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. Additionally, he also has a pan-India film Project K opposite Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi will be seen in Waltair Veerayya, slated to be released in 2023.

