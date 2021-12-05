Amitabh Bachchan Cites 'Less Work' in Films as Reason to Host Kaun Banega Crorepati

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan talked about his journey on Kaun Banega Crorepati as the show completes a thousand episodes on December 3. Big B looked back on his decision to host a TV show despite being a big movie star. Big B’s decision at that time heralded a new trend and now every big actor has already made their presence on the TV screens and others will do so in the coming time.

In the special episode, which was attended by Big B’s granddaughter Navya Naveli, daughter Shweta Bachchan and joined on video call by Jaya Bachchan, the megastar recalled how he was advised against venturing in TV as that would affect his ‘image’ but he took a leap of faith as work in movies had slimmed down.

He said looking back, “Humari apni kuch paristhitiyaan aisi thi ke mujhe laga ke filmon mein kaam jo hai wohh mil nahi raha tha" (Actually, at that time I wasn’t getting much work.)

He also said, “I believe this is the most generous show and it continues to give to the contestants, audiences and to all of us associated with it - be it ‘Gyaan’, ‘Dhan’ or ‘Sammaan’ (Knowledge, wealth, respect). Each season of KBC has been a learning for me and to be with the team, the contestants who come from different parts of our country and to interact with them is a joy. I hope that this show continues to create history just like it has, in every way."

Furthermore, Siddhartha Basu, who is the consultant for KBC 13, shared about the show and Amitabh as the host. The show has seen 1,588 participants on the hotseat and has given 25 ‘Crorepatis’. He said, “It’s rare enough to be part of a knowledge show that made television history, holding a nation in its thrall, but rarer still to be associated with it throughout its run, 21 years on. With Amitabh Bachchan driving the show with unique flair and empathy, it remains one that not only engages both hearts and minds, but one that touches lives."

(With IANS inputs)

