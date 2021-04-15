Amitabh Bachchan Compares Theatrical Release with OTT Where 'Millions Make Success Graphs'

Amitabh Bachchan whose has been ruling over the film industry for over five decades now, has compared a film’s theatrical and OTT release. Posting a throwback picture, he wrote on social media recently, “The 1970’ S .. and the years when films did 50 weeks and 100 weeks .. and 6-7 Of them being released in the same year .. DON , KASME VAADE, TRISHUL, MUQADDAR KA SIKANDAR, GANGA KI SAUGANDH etc and all doing more than 50 weeks .. now OTT millions make success graphs (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Big B’s last film Gulabo Sitabo had released directly on OTT amid the coronavirus pandemic. AT the time, he had shared in an interview, “I’ve been working for 51 years and I’ve witnessed a lot of changes. The best way to survive is to embrace change, not fight it."

Big B’s next is Chehre, whose release has been stalled amid the coronavirus. He will also be seen in Jhund, MayDay, Brahmastra next.

He has recently kickstarted the shoot of Goodbye in Mumbai with Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati. However, filming has been put on hold for two weeks as per new order by the Maharashtra government to control Covid spread.

