Amitabh Bachchan Completes 50 Years in Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan Posts Heartwarming Message

Amitabh Bachchan or the Shenhanshah of Bollywood completed 50 years in the Indian film industry as his debut film Saat Hindustani was released on November 7, 1969. The film about seven freedom fighters fighting for Goa's emancipation from the Portuguese started a long and glorious career for the actor, who has till date appeared in about 200 films.

On the occasion, Big B's actor son Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to celebrate the achievement. Posting a sepia-toned throwback picture of the actor, Jr Bachchan wrote, "Not just as a son, but as an actor and a fan... We are all blessed to witness greatness! There is so much to admire, to learn and even more to appreciate. Several generations of cinema lovers get to say we lived in the times of BACHCHAN!!! Congratulations Pa on completing 50 years in the Film industry. We now await the next 50! Love you."

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the South multi-starrer Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy, also starring Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep and many more.

He will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana. He will also be appearing in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy. Apart from this, he has Nagraj Manjule's Jhund with Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar and Rumi Jaffery's Chehre with Emraan Hashmi and Kriti Kharbanda, which will also be produced by him. The films are slated to release in 2020.

