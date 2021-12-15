Amitabh Bachchan Congratulates Sham Kaushal for VicKat Wedding, Vicky Kaushal Responds

Congratulatory wishes are still pouring in for the newlywed Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif and their respective family members. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is an avid social media user congratulated the actor’s father Sham Kaushal for the VicKat wedding. Sharing a photograph from film sets that featured Big B and Kaushal, the superstar penned a sweet note. He wrote, “… on set with Action Director , Sham ( Shyam ) Kaushal, Vicky’s father .. been working with him for ages .. a most humble endearing and loveable human ..

Vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🌹❤️"

Taking to the comment section, Vicky wrote, “Sir! ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"

For the unversed, Sham Kaushal is a veteran stunt coordinator and action director who is most known for his work in Hindi movies. Vicky’s father has worked in many Bollywood films with actors including Jackie Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan among others. Moreover, he has also worked with Katrina Kaif, his bahu, on the films Dhoom: 3 (2013), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), Phantom (2015) and Rajneeti (2010).

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted back in Mumbai after their big fat wedding in Rajasthan last week. The actors made their first public appearance as a married couple as they returned to Mumbai on Tuesday. New bride Katrina wore a pink salwar suit, with vermillion on her parting and red choodas adorning her hands. Husband Vicky Kaushal kept it simple in a white shirt and grey trousers.

The couple happily posed for the paps and waved to them as they appeared hand-in-hand, looking every bit like a much-in-love newly married pair.

This was their first appearance as a couple in public, as Vicky and Katrina never confirmed their relationship in public. They would attend events separately and never pose together ever since rumours of them dating began. Although rumours of their wedding had started several days in advance, the couple never confirmed it officially.

