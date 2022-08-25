Covid Positive Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Concern Over Work Commitments: 'How To Catch Up With Lost Time!'

Days after testing positive for coronavirus, Amitabh Bachchan has now expressed concern over work-related commitments. Big B, was otherwise hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, talked about ‘catching up with lost time’ in his latest blog. He also expressed disappointment on contracting the deadly virus for the second time and shared that it all happened despite him following all protocols and taking the vaccination.

“Yes despite all the precautions and the dosage for its prevention .. the injection one and two and the booster thereafter .. the care to not be in the presence of the public realm .. covid did win and come out victorious .. ! to say that I am disappointed would be an under statement .. it is the concern I bring on those that are near and dear .. the sudden issues of the work front and their adjustments if at all they can be , of how to catch up with lost time , especially in the matter of the TV programme which as we are well aware, takes an immense amount of time and energy to coordinate and set up,” the actor wrote.

The Piku actor also pondered over the philosophy of isolation and mentioned that he does not wish to share details about his treatment and health update. “It is pointless for me to give you the details of the medical conditioning that has isolated me from my work .. the profession of medicine and doctors is far too refined and admired , that it would be a fallacy to even attempt to enter their thinking or their domain .. you put your faith in them and give them the opportunity to attend to what they have trained and practiced in all these years .. you seek isolation a million times in your career and life .. but when it comes .. the body mind and this complicated system has forgotten the idea of the solitary,” he added.

Big B also acknowledged the love and support from his fans and went on to express his gratitude to his well-wishers. “To them that have sent me their concern and prayers .. their love .. and the immense heart filled grace for my recovery, I give my folded hands in grateful acknowledged will ever be touched by gratitude .. your benevolence shall ever remain within me and your dedicated care , a never ending river of love ..” he further wrote.

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. Back then, he shared the news on his Twitter and wrote, “I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. (sic).” This is not the first time that the Jhund actor has tested positive for COVID-19. He was found infected with the virus in July 2020 as well.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars South superstar Nagarjuna and popular television actress Mouni Roy. Brahmastra will hit theatres on September 9. Besides this, the megastar also has the Hindi remake of The Intern along with Deepika Padukone and Suraj Barjatya’s Uunchai in his pipeline.

