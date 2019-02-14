English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amitabh Bachchan Cracks a Children's Day Joke on Valentine's Day and Twitter Can't Keep Calm
Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter timeline is savage and his latest tweet is the proof.
Image credits: Sony | @SahilRiz / Twitter
Loading...
Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter timeline is savage and his latest tweet is the proof. On Valentine's Day, the actor took to Twitter to crack a Children's Day joke. Although the joke is age-old and you must have heard it a number of times, the way his fans reacted to it will crack you up.
He wrote, "A question: Is it by accident that Children's Day on 14th November is exactly 9 months 3 days after Valentine's Day on 14th February !!"
As a reaction while one posted a GIF of Jaya Bachchan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham saying "Bas kariye bahut ho gaya", others doubted if Amitabh himself posted this.
On the work front, after delivering a hard-hitting social commentary via Pink, Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan are ready to take on some more evil powers with Badla. The film is being co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Azure Entertainment.
Badla is an official Hindi remake of the Spanish film, The Invisible Guest, and is touted as a revenge thriller that was shot in several locations including Mumbai and Scotland.
The film marks the big screen return of director Sujoy Ghosh after Kahaani 2 and will release on March 8. The trailer of the film was released on Wednesday. Going by the trailer it appears that Sujoy Ghosh is opening the Indian audience to the vast world of mystery-thriller films and promises to keep them on the edge of their seat with fast-paced action and a gripping storyline.
Apart from this, Bachchan will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi movie Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna that is slated to release around Christmas this year.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
He wrote, "A question: Is it by accident that Children's Day on 14th November is exactly 9 months 3 days after Valentine's Day on 14th February !!"
As a reaction while one posted a GIF of Jaya Bachchan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham saying "Bas kariye bahut ho gaya", others doubted if Amitabh himself posted this.
Is it really you Sir ??? 😱😱😱https://t.co/GTBvc4nn7y— Girish Joshi (@girish_joshig) February 14, 2019
Gabbar on Valentine's day : Kithne Aadmi the ?— IT'S MΣ - Isaac Einstein 🇮🇳😎 (@No_AmNott) February 14, 2019
AB : 2 janab !
Gabbar On Nov14 : ab kithne aadmi Hain ?
AB : 3 janab ! 😂
February 14, 2019
Sir ji Yeh aap nay 3 din faltu kis karishmay kay liye add kiye hain. Shayed leap year hota tou 2 din he Kaafi hotey —- T3091— SHAHEEN SEHBAI (@SSEHBAI1) February 14, 2019
February 14, 2019
Ganda dimag chala rahe ho— mahendra varma (@mahendrav682) February 14, 2019
Sahi pakde hain
Keep it up
After this— Parth (@Amitpandey20699) February 14, 2019
Einstein 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KVDCDKVh83
Wow sir. What a genius you are. How did you come up with this question. Surely no one would have thought of this before.— AK (@CousinMose_) February 14, 2019
I heard this joke around 10yrs ago— Sunny Shah (@Gujjju_Bhai) February 14, 2019
February 14, 2019
On the work front, after delivering a hard-hitting social commentary via Pink, Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan are ready to take on some more evil powers with Badla. The film is being co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Azure Entertainment.
Badla is an official Hindi remake of the Spanish film, The Invisible Guest, and is touted as a revenge thriller that was shot in several locations including Mumbai and Scotland.
The film marks the big screen return of director Sujoy Ghosh after Kahaani 2 and will release on March 8. The trailer of the film was released on Wednesday. Going by the trailer it appears that Sujoy Ghosh is opening the Indian audience to the vast world of mystery-thriller films and promises to keep them on the edge of their seat with fast-paced action and a gripping storyline.
Apart from this, Bachchan will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi movie Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna that is slated to release around Christmas this year.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahindra XUV300 India Launch Live: Price, Features and More - As it Happened
- PUBG Used For Communication by Cryptocurrency Hackers Attempting $2.4 Million Heist
- Can BSNL Be Shut Down? Losses Mount And Operator Mulls Idea of Reducing Workforce by 54,000
- Vivo Carnival Sale: Offers on Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo Nex, Vivo V11 Pro This Valentine’s Day
- TRAI Must Explain to the Delhi High Court Why Cable And DTH Users Can Now Select Channels By 31 March
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results