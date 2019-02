Amitabh Bachchan Cracks a Children's Day Joke on Valentine's Day and Twitter Can't Keep Calm

Is it really you Sir ??? 😱😱😱https://t.co/GTBvc4nn7y — Girish Joshi (@girish_joshig) February 14, 2019

Gabbar on Valentine's day : Kithne Aadmi the ?

AB : 2 janab !

Gabbar On Nov14 : ab kithne aadmi Hain ?

AB : 3 janab ! 😂 — IT'S MΣ - Isaac Einstein 🇮🇳😎 (@No_AmNott) February 14, 2019

Sir ji Yeh aap nay 3 din faltu kis karishmay kay liye add kiye hain. Shayed leap year hota tou 2 din he Kaafi hotey —- T3091 — SHAHEEN SEHBAI (@SSEHBAI1) February 14, 2019

Ganda dimag chala rahe ho

Sahi pakde hain

Keep it up — mahendra varma (@mahendrav682) February 14, 2019

Wow sir. What a genius you are. How did you come up with this question. Surely no one would have thought of this before. — AK (@CousinMose_) February 14, 2019

I heard this joke around 10yrs ago — Sunny Shah (@Gujjju_Bhai) February 14, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter timeline is savage and his latest tweet is the proof. On Valentine's Day, the actor took to Twitter to crack a Children's Day joke. Although the joke is age-old and you must have heard it a number of times, the way his fans reacted to it will crack you up.He wrote, "A question: Is it by accident that Children's Day on 14th November is exactly 9 months 3 days after Valentine's Day on 14th February !!"As a reaction while one posted a GIF of Jaya Bachchan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham saying "Bas kariye bahut ho gaya", others doubted if Amitabh himself posted this.On the work front, after delivering a hard-hitting social commentary via Pink, Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan are ready to take on some more evil powers with Badla. The film is being co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Azure Entertainment.Badla is an official Hindi remake of the Spanish film, The Invisible Guest, and is touted as a revenge thriller that was shot in several locations including Mumbai and Scotland.The film marks the big screen return of director Sujoy Ghosh after Kahaani 2 and will release on March 8. The trailer of the film was released on Wednesday. Going by the trailer it appears that Sujoy Ghosh is opening the Indian audience to the vast world of mystery-thriller films and promises to keep them on the edge of their seat with fast-paced action and a gripping storyline.Apart from this, Bachchan will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi movie Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna that is slated to release around Christmas this year.