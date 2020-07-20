Amitabh Bachchan Dedicates Poem to Healthcare Workers Who 'Work Tirelessly, Unselfishly'

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently being treated for COVID-19 in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital along with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, dedicated his latest post to healthcare workers who "work tirelessly, relentlessly, unselfishly" to keep others protected.

The actor, who has been sharing updates about his health from the hospital, quoted a few lines from a poem written by his father, veteran poet late Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and wrote: "Words from Babuji... for them that work tirelessly, relentlessly, unselfishly to keep us protected."

Borrowing a few lines from Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem Main hoon unke saath khadi jo seedhi rakhte apni reedh, Big B wrote: "Main hoon unke saath khadi jo seedhi rakhte apni reedh. Kabhi nahi jo taj sakte hai apna nyayochit adhikaar, kabhi nahi jo seh sakte hai sheesh nawakar atyachaar, ek akele ho ya unke saath khadi ho bhari bheed; main hoon unke saath khadi jo seedhi rakhte apni reedh."

Bachchan on Sunday thanked his admirers for their prayers and concern for him and his family members, including Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan, who have all tested positive for COVID-19.

Amitabh and Abhishek revealed their diagnosis on Twitter last Saturday, saying they were in the isolation ward of the Nanavati Hospital.

Amitabh's wife, veteran actor-MP Jaya Bachchan, 71, has tested negative.

Taking to his blog, the 77-year-old screen icon said he was touched by the wishes coming the family's way for their speedy recovery.

"My dearest extended family, your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude. I thank you all," Amitabh wrote.

The Bollywood veteran also said that though it won't be possible for him "to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers" towards the kin, he was grateful to the well wishers.

"I put my hands together and say thank you for your eternal love and affection," Amitabh wrote on Twitter.