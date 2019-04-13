Amitabh Bachchan Demands Bonus From SRK for Badla Being Red Chillies' Biggest Hit

मान्यवर , राजा धीरज ( KING KHAN ) ,,, सुनने में आया है की "बदला" फ़िल्म आपके फ़िल्मी career की , सबसे बड़ी hit फ़िल्म है ; । तो भाई साहेब , company में जब सफलता मिलती है, या जब कोई अच्छा काम करता है , तो तोहफ़े के रूप में उसे इनाम दिया जाता है । तो लायिए , हमारा bonus 😜 https://t.co/6eRLkGCxm2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 12, 2019

एक छोटा सा परिवर्तन : NOT in राजा धिराज (King Khan) , career , but in his Company Red Chillies, one of the most successful films .. there are many others of course, but for this budget and this return .. one of the biggest .. so the Trade informs me 🙏🙏 https://t.co/bP0ubbjJZW — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2019

... about time someone started talking about this silent success .. !! because neither the Producer, nor the distributor, nor the on line Producer, or any else in the Industry, in general .. has even spent a nano second to compliment the success of this film #Badla .. thk u https://t.co/nglxm4f9bH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 9, 2019

Sir hum toh wait kar rahein hain ki aap party kab de rahein hain hum sabko! We r waiting outside Jalsa every nite! https://t.co/9vix8rvwuP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 9, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have been engaged in a Twitter banter over the past few days, ever since the senior actor rued the fact that no one is celebrating the silent success of Badla. The film, produced by SRK's production house Red Chillies Entertainment, starred Amitabh and Taapsee Pannu in the lead.The Sujoy Ghosh directed film has earned a gross total of Rs 100 crore in its fifth week in the domestic market. Turns out, it is the biggest hit and one of the highest grossing small-budget films for Red Chillies.Addressing SRK as the king, Big B tweeted that he's heard Badla is the biggest hit in his career, and when a company does good business, its employees are rewarded for their hard work. And so, Amitabh is now demanding that it's high time Shah Rukh acknowledges this success by paying him a bonus, albeit with a tongue-out emoji.Amitabh later corrected the facts in his tweet, saying that Badla is the biggest success for Red Chillies and not in SRK's career.It's up to Shah Rukh now to respond to Amitabh's demand. The whole chain of Twitter exchanges began a few days ago, when Amitabh tweeted this:In response to Big B's tweet, SRK chose a to reply in a funny manner, saying that he is waiting for a party from the senior actor.