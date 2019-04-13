SPONSORED BY
Amitabh Bachchan Demands Bonus From SRK for Badla Being Red Chillies' Biggest Hit

Badla is apparently the biggest hit so far for Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment, and Amitabh Bachchan is asking SRK for a reward now.

News18.com

Updated:April 13, 2019, 2:09 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have been engaged in a Twitter banter over the past few days, ever since the senior actor rued the fact that no one is celebrating the silent success of Badla. The film, produced by SRK's production house Red Chillies Entertainment, starred Amitabh and Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

The Sujoy Ghosh directed film has earned a gross total of Rs 100 crore in its fifth week in the domestic market. Turns out, it is the biggest hit and one of the highest grossing small-budget films for Red Chillies.

Addressing SRK as the king, Big B tweeted that he's heard Badla is the biggest hit in his career, and when a company does good business, its employees are rewarded for their hard work. And so, Amitabh is now demanding that it's high time Shah Rukh acknowledges this success by paying him a bonus, albeit with a tongue-out emoji.




Amitabh later corrected the facts in his tweet, saying that Badla is the biggest success for Red Chillies and not in SRK's career.




It's up to Shah Rukh now to respond to Amitabh's demand. The whole chain of Twitter exchanges began a few days ago, when Amitabh tweeted this:




In response to Big B's tweet, SRK chose a to reply in a funny manner, saying that he is waiting for a party from the senior actor.




