Amitabh Bachchan Denies that the Family is Interested in Buying IPL Stake

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has denied that his family was interested in picking equity stake in any of the franchises of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL)."This news is incorrect," Bachchan told IANS when asked about media reports on the issue.Earlier, there were reports that the Bachchans had approached Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals with proposals to buy stakes in the franchises. Last week, a report in PTI had also suggested the owners of the franchise are looking forward to selling half of their stakes in the franchise.While talks with three-time champions CSK were reportedly unsuccessful, discussions with the Royals did not progress beyond the first round.If the Bachchans had purchased a part of Rajasthan Royals, they would have become the second Bollywood celebrity family to buy a stake in this franchise. Earlier, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra held stakes in the franchise before giving them up in 2015.Interestingly, the Bachchan family already has stakes in Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Chennaiyin FC and Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise Jaipur Pink Panthers.Rajasthan Royals is one of the franchises that has been part of the T20 league right from the inception. Based out of Jaipur, RR emerged as the champion of the T20 league in the inaugural edition of the league.In 2015, the franchise was suspended for a period of two years, along with Chennai Super Kings, and both the franchises made their comebacks in IPL 2018, also qualifying for the second round. CSK went onto win the IPL trophy for the third time.