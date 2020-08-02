Amitabh Bachchan Discharged from Hospital After Covid-19 Treatment, 'Naagin 5' Casts New Actor

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested negative for COVID-19 and has been discharged from the hospital, son Abhishek Bachchan shared on Sunday. Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek were admitted to Nanavati hospital after they tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11. Abhishek, however, continues to remain in medical care.

In another news, Naagin 5 has added another cast member after it was confirmed that Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra are on board the fifth season of the show.

Also, Shehnaaz Gill's live session with Sidharth Shukla went viral and fans appreciated the former's slimmed down physique.

Amitabh Bachchan thanked fans and well-wishers as he reached home from Nanavati hospital after successful coronavirus treatment.

Accepting that it could not trace Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput alleged suicide case so far, the Bihar Police on said that their motive is not to punish any innocent.

Actors Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Doopar are already part of the upcoming season of the supernatural thriller, Naagin. Now, reports are suggesting that Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor Sharad Malhotra will also be making a grand entry in the show.

After the first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show aired post the covid-19 lockdown, fans poured in love for Sonu Sood, who was the first guest on the show.

Amitabh Bachchan's latest coronavirus test result has come out negative and he has been discharged from Nanavati hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has undergone dramatic weight loss and she showed off her slimmer physique during a live interaction with fans on social media.

