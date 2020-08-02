MOVIES

Amitabh Bachchan Discharged from Hospital After Testing Covid-19 Negative, Abhishek Bachchan to Remain in Medical Care

Amitabh Bachchan (L), Abhishek Bachchan (R)

Amitabh Bachchan's latest coronavirus test result has come out negative and he has been discharged from Nanavati hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

  • Last Updated: August 2, 2020, 7:00 PM IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was diagnosed with coronavirus on July 11 and was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital for treatment, has been discharged by the medical authorities and sent back home, Abhishek Bachchan informed fans via social media.

Big B's latest Covid-19 test result has also come out to be negative and he will now rest at home, informed Abhishek.

"My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him (sic)," wrote Abhishek on Twitter giving an update about his father's Covid-19 status.

Big B also tweeted about his health, writing, "I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day (sic)."

Abhishek, however, has not yet been discharged from the Nanavati hospital, where he will be undergoing coronavirus treatment for a few more days.

Earlier, Abhishek had informed fans and well-wishers that his wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya, who were diagnosed with mild coronavirus symptoms, have also left the hospital for home.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged from Nanavati hospital on July 27 after their respective coronavirus test results came out to be negative.

