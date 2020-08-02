Amitabh Bachchan Discharged from Hospital After Testing Covid-19 Negative, Abhishek Bachchan to Remain in Medical Care

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was diagnosed with coronavirus on July 11 and was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital for treatment, has been discharged by the medical authorities and sent back home, Abhishek Bachchan informed fans via social media.

Big B's latest Covid-19 test result has also come out to be negative and he will now rest at home, informed Abhishek.

"My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him (sic)," wrote Abhishek on Twitter giving an update about his father's Covid-19 status.

🙏🏽 my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Big B also tweeted about his health, writing, "I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day (sic)."

T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

Abhishek, however, has not yet been discharged from the Nanavati hospital, where he will be undergoing coronavirus treatment for a few more days.

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. 🙏🏽 I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. 💪🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Earlier, Abhishek had informed fans and well-wishers that his wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya, who were diagnosed with mild coronavirus symptoms, have also left the hospital for home.

Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. 🙏🏽 Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged from Nanavati hospital on July 27 after their respective coronavirus test results came out to be negative.