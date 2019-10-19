Amitabh Bachchan Discharged from Nanavati Hospital

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati hospital on Friday night.

The veteran actor was reportedly admitted to the hospital since Tuesday. While a lot of conflicting reports had been doing the rounds in various sections of the media since Thursday about his health condition, Big B was finally discharged on Friday.

Sources said the veteran actor had been hospitalised for a check-up and is doing fine now.

Meanwhile, the actor had been continuously tweeting on the occasion of Karva Chauth with wife and actress Jaya Bachchchan.

T 3521 - WAH .. !! “खूबसूरती का मुकाबला आज अपने पूरे शबाब पर था, आज एक चांद दूसरे चांद के इन्तजार में था” ~ Ef PA Karva chauth ki shubhkamanayein .. unhein jo pran karti hain pati ki jeevan ke liye करवाचौथ की शुभकामनाएँ ; उन्हें ,जो प्रण करती हैं पति के जीवन के लिए pic.twitter.com/dSAVekhJeE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 17, 2019

T 3520 - .. the better half .. !! quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen pic.twitter.com/0Fivuw5cwY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 17, 2019

Recently, Bachchan opened up about his fight with Hepatitis B that affects his liver, which he acquired after his accident on the sets of Coolie.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, “Hepatitis B came to me accidentally. After my accident on the sets of Coolie, I was infused with the blood of about 200 donors and 60 bottles of blood were injected into my system. The Australian antigen Hepatitis B had only been detected three months ago and it was very new for being detected also among various tests needed to be carried out before giving blood to another patient. One of my blood donors was carrying Hepatitis B virus which went into my system. I continued to function normally till year 2000. Almost 18 years after the accident, during a very normal medical checkup, I was told that my liver was infected and I had lost 75% of my liver. So, if I am standing here today, you are looking at a person who is surviving with 25%of liver. That is the bad part. The good part is you can survive even with 12%. But no one wants to get to that stage.”

Big B is expected to resume shooting for the quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), on Tuesday.

Bachchan will next be seen in the movies Brahmastra and Gulabo Sitabo.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.